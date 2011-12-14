Dec 14 Investment bank Robert W. Baird on
Wednesday said it hired two broker teams from Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo overseeing $343 million in
assets.
Baird Wealth Management hired six people total, including a
team led by advisers Neil Grant and Luke Halliday from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, a joint venture between Morgan Stanley and Citigroup . The Grant Halliday Group is based
in Dallas.
Milwaukee-based Baird, a privately-held and employee-owned
firm, also hired a broker team in nearby Fort Worth, Texas, led
by advisers George Gamez and Jim Hazel from Wells Fargo
Advisors.
Baird has added 225 brokers since it began building out its
U.S. wealth management business in 2009, taking advantage of a
market where brokers and clients had lost confidence in Wall
Street's biggest banks and brokers.
Though the pace of hiring has slowed, Baird now has close
to 700 financial advisers, well on its way toward employing 800
by 2015.