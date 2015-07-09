UPDATE 4-Prescription for growth at Pfizer? Analysts say deals
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
July 9 Investment bank Baird named Julien Darmon managing director in its European investment banking group.
Darmon rejoins Baird from Harris Williams, where he was also a managing director. He will focus on the industrial sector, Baird said in a statement.
He started his investment banking career at Baird as an associate in 1999. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
May 2 Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)