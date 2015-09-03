Sept 3 Financial services company Baird appointed Thomas Fetzer as managing director and head of DACH Investment Banking in Frankfurt.

In the newly created role, Fetzer will help accelerate Baird's growing market share in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH region), the company said.

Fetzer was most recently European head of industrials investment banking at Jefferies International in Frankfurt.

Prior to that, he was a managing director in the global industrials group at UBS Investment Bank in London, the company said.

He is the third senior addition to Baird's European investment banking team since July. (Reporting by Manish Parashar)