BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
July 16 Shanxi Baiyuan Trousers Chain Management Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Shenzhen Globalegrow E-Commerce Co Ltd for 1.03 billion yuan ($166.04 million) via cash and share issue
* Says to raise 150 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on July 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1jxjmcP; bit.ly/1r3Ru0K
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
April 26 - No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported much higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after it raised premiums on Obamacare individual plans, a market President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have vowed to overhaul.