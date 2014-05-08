UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
May 8 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says government plan to scrap upper limit to medicine prices to have a positive impact on operations
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/dep29v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.