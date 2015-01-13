SHANGHAI Jan 13 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
founder Jack Ma and other investors will pump up to 10
billion yuan ($1.61 billion) into Chinese drugmaker Guangzhou
Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
to help fuel its online expansion.
Yunfeng Capital, an investment vehicle co-founded by Ma,
will invest 500 million yuan via a private placement, Baiyunshan
said in a statement late on Monday. China Life Insurance Co Ltd
will invest around 2.5 billion yuan.
Baiyunshan said the online drug market was worth 4.3 billion
yuan in 2013, but only accounted for a fraction of the wider
medicine market. "It's a long way below the U.S. level of around
30 percent. So there's plenty of room to grow," Baiyunshan said.
Baiyunshan's shares rose 10 percent in Shanghai on Tuesday,
the maximum permitted amount, and around 19 percent in Hong
Kong.
Reuters reported last week that China will allow online
sales of prescription drugs as early as this month, a policy
that will open up the country's huge drug market to online
pharmacy operators and retail chains.
Baiyunshan, which had sales of 17.6 billion yuan in 2013, is
best know for a treatment known as "Golden Spear", a Viagra
rival, and its hugely popular Wanglaoji herbal tea beverage.
The drugmaker said the capital would be used to fund
research and development, help meet increasingly tough
regulations as well as help the firm grow online. It will also
help refinance the firm's beverage unit, which makes Wanglaoji.
E-commerce giant Alibaba, which analysts say controls 40
percent of the online medicine market, partnered with Yunfeng
last year to buy Internet drug platform CITIC 21CN. That has
since been renamed Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd
.
Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Other investors in the private placement included Guangzhou
Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd and the Guangzhou state assets
development body.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's online platform Yihaodian,
JD.com Inc and online pharmacy 800pharm.com are also
looking to take a chunk of the online pharmacy market.
($1 = 6.2014 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)