BRIEF-Anterogen raises 10 bln won via rights issue
* Says it raised 10 billion won via rights issuance of 490,196 shares of the company
March 5 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its beverage unit to partner with tech firm represented by Tencent CEO Pony Ma on 2014 World Cup Soccer online game
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zuf47v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it raised 10 billion won via rights issuance of 490,196 shares of the company
* Hamilton Thorne reports record revenue growth for quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016