European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Dec 17 Zhejiang Bangjie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 149.5 million yuan ($24.13 million) via share placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xrbaRp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it has decided to make an all-cash offer to buy the rest of PanaHome Corp worth 92.4 billion yen ($846.9 million), cancelling an earlier stock-swap agreement.