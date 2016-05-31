DUBAI May 31 Saudi Arabia's Bank Al Jazira
has priced a 2 billion riyal ($533 million) sukuk
issue that will boost the lender's capital reserves, a source
aware of the matter said on Tuesday.
One of the kingdom's smallest banks by assets, Bank Al
Jazira priced the transaction at 190 basis points over the
six-month Saudi interbank offered rate (SAIBOR).
The Islamic bond issue, which will improve its supplementary
Tier 2 capital level, is structured with a ten-year lifespan but
includes an option for the lender to redeem the sukuk after five
years.
It was arranged by GIB Capital as well as the bank's own
investment banking arm.
Bank Al Jazira did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
Saudi Arabian lenders have been selling capital-boosting
sukuk in the past two years to increase their reserves after a
long period of strong loan growth in the kingdom.
Bank Al Jazira's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) -- a
combination of core Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital and a key
indicator of financial health -- is one of the lowest among
Saudi lenders but remains high compared with Western banks.
According to its financial statements, Bank Al Jazira's CAR
was 15.08 percent at the end of March, against a regulatory
minimum of 8 percent.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)