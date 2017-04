A worker prepares a Bajaj motorcycle before it is delivered to a customer at a Bajaj showroom in Kolkata October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) gains 2.2 percent after Barclays upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equalweight".

Barclays says all the bad news appears to be priced in.

Demand for two-wheelers in India will accelerate to 12 and 12.3 percent for FY15 and FY16 as macro factors improve along with new launches, it says.

The brokerage also upgrades Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) to "equalweight" from "underweight" citing recent rally.

However, Hero shares are down 1.2 percent on caution ahead of June-quarter results.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)