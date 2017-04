A worker prepares a Bajaj motorcycle before it is delivered to a customer at a Bajaj showroom in Kolkata October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) gains 2.2 percent.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrades the stock to "buy" from "underperform", citing higher volume and average selling prices, and increased contribution from dirt-bike making affiliate KTM.

Baja's July-September results will reflect some of the rising sales price trend, but profits will likely be flattish, it added.

The company's July-Sept earnings due later in the day.

(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)