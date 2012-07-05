July 5 Baja Mining Corp's largest
shareholder, Mount Kellett Capital Management LP, said it will
not provide debt or equity financing for the Canadian miner's
Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc project in Mexico.
Mount Kellett Capital, however, said it would consider
providing permanent financing for the company and the project,
if Baja was willing to tie up with a strategic investor that has
experience in managing such projects.
Baja, which has been struggling with cost overruns at its
flagship Boleo project, last month said lenders agreed to a
45-day standstill for the project financing.
Spending at the Boleo project, which is 70 percent owned by
Baja and rest by a Korean consortium, is expected to be $246
million more than the $1.14 billion estimated in 2010, Baja said
in April.
Mount Kellett Capital, which holds about 20 percent stake in
Baja, said it would continue its due diligence review of the
company, it said in a regulatory filing.
Privately held Dreyfus, Baja's second-largest shareholder,
last month sought an independent investigation into the cost
overruns at the Boleo project. France-based Dreyfus also sought
removal of some officers and directors.
Shares of Baja closed at 19 Canadian cents on Wednesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has lost more than 80
percent of its value in the past one year.