Men make phone calls as they sit on a railing with Bharti Airtel billboards installed on it, along a sidewalk in Kolkata February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) falls 1.4 pct, while Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) is down 2.4 pct.

Nigeria's central bank devalued the naira by 8 percent and raised interest rates sharply on Tuesday.

Nearly 12 percent of Bajaj Auto's revenues come from Nigeria - analysts.

Bharti Airtel entered Africa in 2010 by acquiring loss-making telecoms operations for $9 billion, funded by debt.

Nigeria is Bharti Airtel's biggest market in Africa.

UBS downgrades Bajaj Auto to "sell" from "neutral", saying falling emerging market currencies would impact margins.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)