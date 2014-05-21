A worker prepares a Bajaj motorcycle before it is delivered to a customer at a Bajaj showroom in Kolkata October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) gain 5.1 percent after the motorcycle maker's management issues a better-than-expected outlook in a conference call with analysts.

"Management expects the domestic motorcycle industry to recover to 8 percent growth in FY15 with the stable (BJP) government," Credit Suisse wrote in a report on Wednesday after the call.

The projected growth would be much higher than in the previous two years, analysts say.

A Bajaj spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment.

Gains were also boosted as investors shed short positions, leading them to buy the futures contract: the motorcycle maker's May contract shed 30,000 shares in outstanding positions, sending it up 4.8 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)