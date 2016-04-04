BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Q4 revenues 7.3 bln pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
April 4 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd vehicle sales for March: March 2016 March 2015 Pct change TOTAL SALES 305,800 250,604 22 MOTORCYCLE SALES 264,249 209,937 26 EXPORTS 101,519 98,703 3 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is a motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees