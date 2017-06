Newly built motorbikes are seen at the Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune, about 130 km (82 miles) from Mumbai August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) gains 1 percent after beating estimates with a 2 percent rise in net profit to 7.41 billion rupees in the July-September.

Standard Chartered says earnings were better than expected on the back of higher sales of three-wheelers, as well as higher sales of Discover and Pulsar motorcycles.

Bank says new launches will help support domestic growth for Bajaj Auto.

StanChart maintains its 'outperform' rating, and raises its target price to 1,886 rupees from 1,772.10 rupees.