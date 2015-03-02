MEDIA-India's Niti Aayog to recommend more PSUs for strategic sale - Times of India
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 2 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd February vehicle sales: February 2015 February 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 243,319 313,294 -22 MOTORCYCLE SALES 216,077 273,323 -21 EXPORTS 112,909 142,009 -20 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy