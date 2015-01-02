MUMBAI, Jan 2 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd December vehicle sales: December 2014 December 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 289,244 297,776 -2.9 MOTORCYCLE SALES 246,233 260,645 -5.5 EXPORTS 166,134 150,753 10 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)