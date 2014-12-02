Dec 2 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd November vehicle sales: NOV 2014 NOV 2013 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 309,259 310,591 -0.4 MOTORCYCLE SALES 261,948 278,703 -6 EXPORTS 165,733 133,731 24 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)