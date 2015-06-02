June 2 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd vehicle sales for May: May 2015 May 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 345,438 351,436 -2 MOTORCYCLE SALES 301,862 313,020 -4 EXPORTS 158,824 156,179 2 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)