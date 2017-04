July 2 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd June vehicle sales: June 2014 June 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 305,465 295,749 3 MOTORCYCLE SALES 262,202 254,544 3 EXPORTS 135,074 120,399 12 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)