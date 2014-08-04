UPDATE 1-Tesla recalls 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.
NEW DELHI, Aug 4 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd July vehicle sales: July 2014 July 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 319,292 281,327 13 MOTORCYCLE SALES 267,841 246,828 9 EXPORTS 169,755 110,023 54 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: