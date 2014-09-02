Sept 2 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd August vehicle sales:

August 2014 August 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 336,840 312,188 8 MOTORCYCLE SALES 284,302 278,583 2 EXPORTS 175,127 144,160 21 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)