Oct 1 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd September vehicle sales:

September 2014 September 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 399,450 367,815 9 MOTORCYCLE SALES 347,010 323,879 7 EXPORTS 174,211 146,847 19 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)