US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
Nov 20 (Reuters) - * Ktm India exec says planning to launch more models next year in India * Bajaj exec says KTM to launch sports model in India next year, hopes to
increase total models sold in India to 5-6 by 2014 end * Ktm exec says looking to launch 690 in India by 2015 * Bajaj exec says hopes trend of increasing exports share continues * Further company coverage [KTMP.VI BAJA.NS]
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)