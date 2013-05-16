China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
May 16 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, posted an almost flat quarterly profit, pressured by weak sales volumes in its domestic and export markets.
Net profit fell to 7.66 billion rupees ($140 million) from 7.72 billion in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose marginally to 46.51 billion rupees.
Analysts had on average expected the company to post a profit of 7.2 billion rupees on revenue of 48.12 billion rupees.
($1 = 54.8800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
* Says approved declaration of interim dividend of INR 0.53 per paid -up equity share of INR 2/- each Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n90YK3) Further company coverage:
* Says board meeting on March 30 for interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: