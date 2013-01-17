BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 17 Deutsche Bank downgraded India's Bajaj Auto to "hold" from "buy", saying current valuations already factor in the company's "strong" margin performance but do not account for the risks in an "uncertain" demand environment.
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday saw its prized profit margin slip in the quarter to December, despite hitting estimates with a 3 percent rise in quarterly earnings, as rising costs and a fall in exports crimped earnings. (Reporting by Rafael Nam and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.