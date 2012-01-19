NEW DELHI Jan 19 Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle manufacturer, posted a 19 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, almost in line with market estimates.

It reported net profit of 7.95 billion rupees ($157.8 million) for the third quarter that ended in December, compared with 6.67 billion rupees a year ago.

Net sales rose to 48.4 billion rupees from 39.8 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts' mean estimate for the company's net profit was 7.92 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate, which place more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts.

($1=50.38 rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)