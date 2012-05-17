May 17 Three months ended March 31. (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 7.72 vs 14.00 Net Sales 45.16 vs 40.30 The year-ago figure included a one-time gain of 8.3 billion rupees. Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 7.94 billion rupees on revenue of 48.71 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed. NOTE: Bajaj Auto Ltd is India's second-largest motorcycle manufacturer. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)