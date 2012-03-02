NEW DELHI, March 2 Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, posted a 5 percent rise in February vehicle sales, in line with a demand recovery in the industry.

The company, which also makes scooters and three-wheeled commercial vehicles, sold 343,777 vehicles in February, while exports surged 20 percent to 122,727, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)