Aug 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd's vehicle sales in July: July 2013 July 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 281,327 344,150 -18 MOTORCYCLE SALES 246,828 308,858 -20 EXPORTS 110,023 125,501 -12 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest motorised three-wheeled rickshaw maker. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)