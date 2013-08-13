Aug 13 Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, said on Tuesday the workers' union at its Chakan plant in western India has called off a strike that started in end-June.

Bajaj makes two-wheelers, including its high-end sports bikes, at the Chakan plant, which had an annual capacity of 1.2 million vehicles as of March.

On Monday the company said of the 1,500 employees at the plant, 940 reported to work. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)