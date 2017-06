March 15 * Bajaj Auto Jan-March advance tax seen at 2.9 bln rupees vs 2.5 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * Godrej Consumer Jan-March advance tax seen at 400 mln rupees vs 100 mln rupees year ago-income tax source * Cipla Jan-March advance tax seen at 800 mln rupees vs 550 mln rupees year ago-income tax source * Ambuja Cement Jan-March advance tax seen at 2.5 bln rupees vs 1.7 bln rupees year ago-income tax source * Asian Paints Jan-March advance tax seen at 1.1 bln rupees vs 900 mln rupees year ago-income- tax source (Reporting By Aditi Shah; Editing by Harish Nambiar)