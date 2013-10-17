Oct 17 Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, expects to sell more than 4 million vehicles in the current fiscal year that ends in March, its managing director told a television channel on Thursday, a day after its quarterly profit beat estimates.

"In terms of overall numbers, motorcycles plus three-wheelers, domestic and exports, I would be happy to say that it is going to be in excess of 4 million vehicles," Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC TV18.

He expects margins to taper down from the company's reported second-quarter operating margin of 23 percent, due to high commodity price pressures.

The company sold 961,330 vehicles in the quarter ended September, down 8 percent from a year earlier.

