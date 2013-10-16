UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
Oct 16 Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle manufacturer by sales, reported a 13 percent rise in second-quarter profit, marginally beating analyst estimates, as a weaker rupee boosted export earnings.
Bajaj on Wednesday posted a net profit of 8.37 billion Indian rupees ($135 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 compared with 7.41 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 5 percent to 50.61 billion rupees.
The mean estimates of 11 analysts were profit of 8.19 billion rupees and revenue of 49.23 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Bajaj Auto closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday at 2,125.65 rupees but are 21 percent higher than a year ago compared with 11 percent for the benchmark stock index. Indian markets are closed on Wednesday.
($1 = 61.8625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.