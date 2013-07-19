July 19 Bajaj Auto, India's
second-largest motorcycle maker, reported a flat first-quarter
profit that matched expectations as its exports benefited from a
weaker rupee, offsetting sluggish sales volumes.
The company posted a net profit of 7.38 billion rupees ($124
million) for the quarter that ended in June compared with 7.18
billion rupees a year ago. Net sales rose 2 percent to 48.09
billion rupees.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 7.47 billion
rupees on revenues of 48.65 billion rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Export volumes, which account for about a third of total
sales, fell about 13 percent in the quarter, but Bajaj reaped
the benefits of a weak rupee that lost nearly 9 percent against
the U.S. dollar during the period.
"Taking into account the current trend of the rupee
vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar and the current position of hedged
contracts, a further benefit on account of depreciating rupee
would accrue to the company in the coming quarters," Bajaj said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI)