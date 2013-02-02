Feb 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd's vehicle sales in January: Jan 2013 Jan 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 347,624 337,875 3 MOTORCYCLE SALES 301,361 294,439 2 EXPORTS 128,482 116,996 10 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI)