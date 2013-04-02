BRIEF-Minda Corp says D.C Sharma resigns as group CFO
* Says resignation of D.C Sharma, group chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd's vehicle sales in March:
March 2013 March 2012 pct change
TOTAL SALES 301,231 335,515 -10
MOTORCYCLE SALES 267,037 300,848 -11
EXPORTS 101,374 107,691 -6
NOTE: Bajaj Auto is a motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest motorised three-wheeled rickshaw maker. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says resignation of D.C Sharma, group chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share