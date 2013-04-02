April 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd's vehicle sales in March:

March 2013 March 2012 pct change

TOTAL SALES 301,231 335,515 -10

MOTORCYCLE SALES 267,037 300,848 -11

EXPORTS 101,374 107,691 -6

