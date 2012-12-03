BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Dec 3 Bajaj Auto Ltd's vehicle sales in November:
Nov 2012 Nov 2011 pct chg
TOTAL SALES 372,293 374,477 -0.6
MOTORCYCLE SALES 326,727 331,967 -1.6
EXPORTS 124,115 129,256 -4.0
NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively