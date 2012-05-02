US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
May 2 India's Bajaj Auto April vehicle sales: April 2012 April 2011 Pct change TOTAL SALES 381,590 367,309 9 MOTORCYCLE SALES 342,324 322,235 6 EXPORTS 169,010 158,422 7 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.