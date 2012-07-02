BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share
July 2 India's Bajaj Auto June vehicle sales:
June 2012 June 2011 Pct change
TOTAL SALES 345,162 366,657 -6
MOTORCYCLE SALES 318,377 322,827 -1
EXPORTS 116,062 142,124 -18
NOTE: Bajaj Auto is India's No.2 motorcycle maker and the top producer of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.