BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and Tullett Prebon launch LNG spot index for Dubai, Kuwait and India region
MUMBAI, July 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2013 June 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 295,749 345,162 -14 MOTORCYCLE SALES 254,544 318,377 -20 EXPORTS 120,399 116,062 4 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest motorised three-wheeled rickshaw maker. The company said a strike at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra state had caused a production loss of about 20,000 motorcycles for the month. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Shell India unit head says aims to double Hazira LNG plant capacity to 10 mln t/ year
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.