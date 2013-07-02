MUMBAI, July 2 Bajaj Auto Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2013 June 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 295,749 345,162 -14 MOTORCYCLE SALES 254,544 318,377 -20 EXPORTS 120,399 116,062 4 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest motorised three-wheeled rickshaw maker. The company said a strike at its Chakan plant in Maharashtra state had caused a production loss of about 20,000 motorcycles for the month. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)