MUMBAI, Jan 3 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd's December vehicle sales: Dec 2013 Dec 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 297,776 343,946 -13 MOTORCYCLE SALES 260,645 298,350 -13 EXPORTS 150,753 126,016 20 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)