Feb 3 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd January vehicle sales: Jan 2014 Jan 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 318,171 347,624 -8 MOTORCYCLE SALES 281,390 301,361 -7 EXPORTS 137,644 128,482 7 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)