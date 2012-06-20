June 20 Baja Mining Corp said lenders
have agreed to a 45-day standstill for its Boleo project
financing, giving the company more time to arrange for funds for
its cash-strapped flagship project in Mexico.
Shares of company, which has a market value of C$61 million,
rose as much as 22 percent to 22 Canadian cents on Wednesday
morning making it one of the top percentage gainers on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
The Canadian miner, which in May raised going concern
doubts, has been struggling to cover cost overruns at its
copper-cobalt-zinc Boleo project, which is 70 percent owned by
Baja and rest by a Korean consortium.
The lenders will refrain from exercising rights until Aug. 1
with regard to certain defaults, Baja said in a statement.
The company said a cash injection of $21 million will take
care of cash requirements for the project till Aug. 1.
Spending at the Boleo project is expected to be $246 million
more than the $1.14 billion estimated in 2010 because of design
changes and higher steel and fuel costs.
The company had warned it would not be able to proceed
beyond mid-June without a cash injection.
Baja's second-largest shareholder recently sought an
independent investigation into the cost overruns at the Boleo
project.