BRIEF-Chinadive Watersports announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
Nov 7 Bakalland SA :
* To raise capital by 714,286 zlotys via series D shares issue of 0.1 zloty nominal value and 2.8 zlotys issue price per share
* The aforementioned shares will be acquired by Innova Phoenix S.à r.l. Sp. z o.o. via private subscription
* Says it will issue 14th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for investment