* Said on Wednesday Innova Phoenix S.a.r.l. acquired 1,030,584 shares of 5.25 pct stake in the company

* Said Innova Phoenix S.a.r.l. acquired the company's shares as result of the takeover bid announced on Aug. 11 for acquisition of all remaining shares of Bakalland by the company's shareholders

