Jan 14 Bakalland SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Luxembourg-based Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. raised its stake in the company to 57.81 pct (24,769,279 shares) from 7.92 pct (1,554,994 shares) following the registration of the Bakalland's capital increase

* Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. is an affiliated company of Leszek Muzyczyszyn who is member of the supervisory board of Bakalland and member of management board of Innova Phoenix S.a r.l.

* Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. acquired 7,142,857 series D shares of Bakalland issued under the capital increase plan and 16,071,428 series B shares of Bakalland issued under merger with Innova Phoenix Sp. z o. o. agreement

* The shares of Bakalland were acquired at 2.80 zlotys per share

