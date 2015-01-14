Jan 14 Bakalland SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Luxembourg-based Innova Phoenix S.a
r.l. raised its stake in the company to 57.81 pct (24,769,279
shares) from 7.92 pct (1,554,994 shares) following the
registration of the Bakalland's capital increase
* Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. is an affiliated company of Leszek
Muzyczyszyn who is member of the supervisory board of Bakalland
and member of management board of Innova Phoenix S.a r.l.
* Innova Phoenix S.a r.l. acquired 7,142,857 series D shares
of Bakalland issued under the capital increase plan and
16,071,428 series B shares of Bakalland issued under merger
with Innova Phoenix Sp. z o. o. agreement
* The shares of Bakalland were acquired at 2.80 zlotys per
share
