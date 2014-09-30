BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances Q2 revenue rises to 323.8 million euros
* Q2 revenue 323.8 million euros ($346.50 million) versus 318.5 million euros year ago
Sept 30 Bakalland SA :
* Informs its shareholders about its acquisition plans regarding Innova Phoenix sp. z o. o.
TORONTO, April 19 Global hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said a third of its franchised properties in the United States were hit late last year by malware that can steal guests' credit card information.