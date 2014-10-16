Oct 16 Baker Hughes Inc, the world's No.3 oilfield services company, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a boom in drilling in North American shale oil fields.

The company's net income rose to $375 million, or 86 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $341 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $6.25 billion. (Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)